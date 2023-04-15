‘BTS IS BACK’: The K-Pop Sensation Is Set To Release Animated Film OST As A Group

Members of the ARMY have something to look forward to as the K-pop sensation BTS is all set to lend their voices to the soundtrack of the upcoming 3D animated superhero film, Bastions. Thymos Media, the production company behind the movie, recently announced that BTS would sing the theme song of the film, featuring all seven members, including Kim Seokjin (A.K.A. Jin), who recorded the track before his military enlistment. This means the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite artists as the whole group going to have their wishes answered.

Bastions is set to premiere on SBS on May 14 at 7:30 A.M. KST (4 A.M. IST) and will feature a star-studded lineup of artists in its soundtrack, including Brave Girls, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, and more, reported Soompi. The opening of the film was teased with a snippet of BTS’s new song, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement. Check it out right here:

The movie’s plot follows a group of superheroes fighting against environmental pollution. BTS’s involvement in the soundtrack is a perfect fit for the film’s message of social responsibility and environmental activism. With the power of their music, BTS continues to inspire their fans to make a difference in the world. This is not the first time BTS has contributed to a movie soundtrack. In 2020, they lent their voices to the soundtrack of the film Your Eyes Tell. However, their latest collaboration with Bastions is particularly special as it is their first animated film OST as a group ever since they went on hiatus in 2022.

Meanwhile, the members of the K-pop boyband continue to break records with their solo careers. On the music front, Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope) released his new album, Jack In the Box, on July 15. The rapper also released the music video for his single MORE on July 1, followed by Arson on July 15. He collaborated with South Korean artist Crush in September and their single Rush Hour was released. He also released a single called On the Street, which featured J. Cole, on March 3.

Followed by him, in September last year, Kim Namjoon (better known as RM) released a single called SEXY NUKIM featuring Balming Tiger. He then released his first solo debut album, Indigo, on December 2 along with the music video for Wild Flower.

Jin released the music video for The Astronaut, a song he co-wrote with Chris Martin from Coldplay in October last year. Park Jimin, on the other hand, was featured on Taeyang's single VIBE, which was released on January 13. He also released his debut solo album, FACE, on March 24, with accompanying music videos for Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy.

Min Yoongi (A.K.A. Suga) is set to release his first solo album, D Day, on April 21 followed by a world tour, making him the first member of BTS to embark on a solo tour. The rapper also released the album's first single, People Pt. 2, on April 7, featuring a collaboration with popular South Korean singer Lee Ji-Eun (better known as IU). This marks the second time the two artists have worked together.

Lastly, Jung Kook released a single and music video with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth called Left and Right, last year. Kim Taehyung is yet to release his solo work on the music front.

