BTS: J-Hope aka Hobi's First Military Photos LEAK Online, K-Pop Idol Looks Handsome in His Uniform
1-MIN READ

BTS: J-Hope aka Hobi's First Military Photos LEAK Online, K-Pop Idol Looks Handsome in His Uniform

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 17:22 IST

Seoul

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for military last week. (Pic: Twitter)

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for military last week. (Pic: Twitter)

The first set of photos of BTS member J-Hope from his military training has leaked online. Hobi looks handsome in his uniform.

BTS member J-Hope’s photos from the military have leaked online and the ARMY feel assured to see him hale and hearty. Jung Hoseok enlisted for his military training last week, with RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook coming to see him off. A week after his enlistment and photos surfaced online showing Hobi posing in his military uniform.

The BTS member was seen seated and posing with his squad while wearing his uniform and a cap that came with the uniform. He posed with a finger heart and a smile. In another picture leaked online, Hobi appeared to be having a meal in the canteen while posing for a photo. The K-pop idol’s photos have now gone viral.

J-Hope is the second BTS member to have enlisted for South Korea’s compulsory military training. BTS singer Jin enlisted for the training in December last year.

Last week, it was reported that Jung Hoseok entered his designated military base seven minutes before his 2 pm deadline. Jin reportedly requested time off from his duties to join his fellow members and see Hobi off. It was also reported that J-Hope is starting his 5-week training at the army boot camp in Gangwon Province.

In his last Weverse live session before the training, J-Hope expressed his gratitude toward members of the ARMY and greeted them with some warm hugs as always, staying true to his signature introduction “I am your hope”. He also shared that he is expected to be discharged from his military duties on October 17, 2024, which will mark the 18 months of his enlistment. Reading a comment that read, “October 17, 2024—Hobi’s discharge date, I’ll be waiting for this day only.” The BTS star replied, “October 17, right. I’ll be back safely.”

first published:April 25, 2023, 17:15 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 17:22 IST