BTS: J-Hope Shares 1st Post Since Enlist Announcement, Makes a Special Request To ARMY

BTS member J-Hope is officially heading for enlistment. Earlier in the day, his agency, BigHit Music confirmed the news of his enlistment. Hours after the news, Hobi took to Weverse and shared a selca (selfie) along with a reassuring note to his fans. The rapper urged fans to not worry about his as he prepares for enlistment.

“Spend your weekend well, don’t worry too much!!!! Love you ARMY," he wrote. The post has left fans emotional. Several fans took to Twitter to convey how heartbroken they are about him heading to the military training. “I’m not ready to let you go!!! " a fan tweeted. “If feel like this is the last picture of him with his hair," another speculated.

BTS WEVERSE POST JHOPE/HOSEOK 230401Hobi: Spend your weekend well, don't worry too much!!!!Love you ARMY pic.twitter.com/3z6ClUHqem — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 1, 2023

Check out a few more reactions below:

Who is gonna take care of Hobi's babies when he leave????? Please this breaks my heart so much pic.twitter.com/MiaQiKxMpS— ⟭⟬⁷|| LIKE CRAZY (@0610proof_95) April 1, 2023

HOBI I LOVE YOU SOOOO MUCH pic.twitter.com/ka0Q7MLzMo— reign⁷ FACE (@_rainpjm) April 1, 2023

not hobi releasing his pre-botak selca pic.twitter.com/w4fDuxvSyk— ️oongi (@chelsonyeondan) April 1, 2023

I love you lots hobi!!! Please take good care of yourself pic.twitter.com/42HTJD3fR7— T⁷ • FACE | LIKE CRAZY ✨ (@_pjiminnn) April 1, 2023

On Saturday morning, BigHit Music shared a statement confirming that J-Hope will be heading for his training this summer. “J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts," the statement read.

“We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time," added the statement.

