BTS: Jimin Goes Shirtless, Sports Multiple Piercings In New FACE Concept Photos

Park Jimin, a member of the iconic K-Pop Boyband BTS is gearing up for his solo debut on March 24 with his album FACE. For anyone who has followed K-Pop long enough knows that groups and solo artists come up with concept photos ahead of the release of their album. So, it came as no surprise when the vocalist dropped a bunch of teaser snaps. Yet no one expected the snaps to reveal a whole other side of Jimin. Shared by BigHit music (the label under which Jimin and his fellow members are signed) on its official Twitter, the snaps were proof of Jimin’s insane duality.

Members of the ARMY were collectively losing their minds as soon as the concept photos dropped. Park Jimin was seen sporting silver studs lining up on his neck, going down his collarbone. With his black locks combed back, the BTS star gave a glimpse of multiple eyebrow and ear piercings. The vocalist is known for making the fans beg for mercy as he shows off his duality. This time was no exception.

This was not the only snap of the artist that BigHit Music has dropped. In other FACE concept photos, Jimin was also seen wearing a lip piercing. Captioned “Hardware” version, the snap has the fans asking if the BTS member was trying to “unlive” them. Others remarked that Jimin was the “most beautiful man on this planet”.

In the third version of the concept photos, the vocalist was seen donning an all-black ensemble. Wearing a black leather jacket, he stared right into the camera.

Moving forward, it is going to be a busy month for members of the ARMY. Fans can prepare themselves for a second set of concept photos. The “Software ver.” is scheduled to be shared with the members of the ARMY on March 11. Followed by this, Jimin will gear up to share the Pre-release Track poster on March 13. The Pre-release Track Official MV Teaser is set to drop on March 15. The Pre-release Track Official MV will be released on March 17.

In the week leading up to the official release, the BTS star will unveil the Main Track Official MV Teaser on March 22 before the MV finally drops on March 24, marking the debut of Park Jimin as a solo artist.

