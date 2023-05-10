CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jimin Has Sweet Dream of Jin and Suga, Reacts To Fan Who Refuses To 'Breathe' Until He Replies
1-MIN READ

BTS: Jimin Has Sweet Dream of Jin and Suga, Reacts To Fan Who Refuses To 'Breathe' Until He Replies

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:17 IST

Seoul

BTS singer Jimin dreams of Suga and Jin.

BTS singer Jimin reveals dreaming about his fellow members Jin and Suga. The singer recently returned from the US.

BTS member Jimin reveals that he had a sweet dream about his hyungs, Jin and Suga. The Filter singer took to Weverse in the wee hours of Wednesday and revealed that he dreamt of Kim Seokjin and Min Yoongi coming together for a collaboration. “I woke up while sleeping but I dreamed of Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung filming an mv together and that they’re going for eating," he said.

The post received many reactions, taking Jimin by surprise. “Hehehe there are so many [armys] who stayed awake

after coming back from the States. I’ve been trying to get into a healthy routine of sleeping early, getting up early but this… is not it… hahaha," he said.

While Jimin refrained from replying to comments, there was one that caught his attention and left him in splits. The fan comment read, “Jimin are u ok? will you pls respond to me, pls I’m interested in how you are feeling, pls answer if not I will not breathe." Mochi adorably replied, “Hehehehehe but you must be breathing right now

go on now hold your breath again."

    While we cannot wait to see the OT7 reunite, Jimin has a big month ahead of him. Jimin is collaborating with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long on the track ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The song is the official soundtrack for the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, Fast X.

    first published:May 10, 2023, 09:17 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 09:17 IST