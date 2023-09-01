BTS' Jimin Sends Fans Into Frenzy As He Celebrates Jungkook's Birthday With Shirtless Photo

BTS, the globally acclaimed boy band group, is renowned not only for their magical voices and flawless dance moves but they also hold a special place in fans’ hearts for their strong bond. Meanwhile, ARMYs recently united to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday, and heartfelt wishes are pouring in for everyone’s favourite, Golden Maknae. However, the birthday excitement didn’t stop there as BTS member Jimin set the internet on fire after he shared a shirtless snapshot on his Instagram, to wish Jungkook on his special day. The picture features the duo’s tattoos and the major attention was drawn towards their complex design.

Jimin proudly displayed his moon tattoo, which covers the majority of his back. While the singer had offered a glimpse of the design in an earlier photoshoot, this marks the first time fans are seeing the ink in its full glory. On the other hand, Jungkook’s sleeve tattoos are also visible. The snapshots went viral and ARMYs were stunned seeing the picture. Along with the image, the Serendipity singer wrote, “Happy birthday JK.”

Other than the moon tattoo, Jimin has a few tattoos, including the number 13 inked on his wrist, as well as the 7 on his finger. Each BTS member, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook, have tattooed the number 7 on various parts of their bodies.

Meanwhile, before his birthday, Jungkook took a moment to connect with fans on Weverse. In a touching message, he thanked them for the support they have shown for him.

He wrote, “As time goes by, I feel like my birthday is nothing these days, but the time that you took care of me is so precious, so I’m writing this to make it clear. But there are a lot of expressions that I can do. I think I’m going to say the things I always said to you today. I just want to say that I’m always thankful and that I know that my time with you is precious and that I’m loved.”

“These days, I’ve been spending every day so happily I was confident these days, but I don’t know what would have happened if it wasn’t for you Haha. I just want to continue to trust each other and trust myself and walk with you guys,” he added.

At midnight, Jungkook made a surprise appearance on social media to celebrate his 26th birthday, along with his diehard fans. During the live session, the BTS singer took the opportunity to express his deep affection for ARMYs. Adding a touch of humour, the Golden Maknae also showed his fans a silly magic trick, which left everyone amused.