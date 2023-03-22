BTS’ Jimin To Make Appearance On KBS2 Variety Show Hong-Kim Coin

Excitement is in the air as Park Jimin, the talented member of the sensational K-Pop group BTS, gears up for his highly anticipated solo debut. Members of the ARMY (BTS fandom) all over the world have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and the day is finally arriving with the release of his album Face on March 24. The ARMY can hardly contain their excitement as they prepare to witness Baby Mochi's incredible talent shine in the spotlight. As the promotion for his solo album kicks into high gear, Jimin is set to make an appearance in a variety of shows.

Not only will he stun us with his musical abilities, but he will also make his solo debut in the world of variety shows. Fans are already going wild over a snap of Jimin with the cast of KBS2's Hong-Kim Coin that's been circulating on social media.

In the snapshot, Jimin was seen flashing his million-dollar smile and getting fans hyped up for what is to come. With regular members like the South Korean entrepreneur Hong Jin Kyung, comedians Kim Sook and Jo Se Ho, and actor Joo Woo Jae, as well as 2PM's Wooyoung, this episode is sure to be packed with entertainment and belly laughs. It is all happening on March 30, as reported by AllKpop.

[k-media] #Jimin with the cast of KBS2's "Beat Coin"-Episode will air March 30 at 8:30PM KST pic.twitter.com/abzvH7nK8g — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) March 22, 2023

KBS2 has confirmed that Jimin has already filmed his appearance, according to Pinkvilla, so fans can look forward to an unforgettable episode with their favourite BTS member.

But this is not the only variety show appearance for Park Jimin. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week also officially announced that the vocalist will be making his solo debut on their show. The Tonight Show shared a tweet that read, “BTS’s Jimin makes his late-night debut solo appearance next week 3/23 and 3/24!”

The international K-Pop sensation is scheduled to make an appearance on a popular American talk show on March 23. He will be interviewed by the host and will then perform his debut solo track from his new album Face on March 24, which is also the day of the album's release. Although the singer has previously appeared on the show with his band BTS, this will be his first time making a solo appearance.

The full-length studio album will be released the same day the music video for its second single Like Crazy will drop.

Read all the Latest Movies News here