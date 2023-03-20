BTS: Jimin's 'Set Me Free Part 2' Earns Biggest First-Day Debut Streams Of 2023

It was just a couple of days ago when BTS member Jimin released his new solo single titled Set Me Free Part 2. The new track, which is accented with snappy hip-hop beats, is the debut single of his upcoming solo album FACE. Ever since the release of his new song, Set Me Free Part 2 has been making multiple records. According to a report by AllKPop, the track completed its first day on Spotify with over 4.8 million filtered streams. This catapulted his creation to land at number 6 on the global Spotify chart. Notably, the statistics indicate that Jimin has bagged the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a Korean artist in 2023 so far.

Not only on Spotify, but the song is also making history on the iTunes charts. Another report by Soompi suggests that within 10 hours of Set Me Free Pt.2’s release, it landed on the number 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts. The estimation was the same in over 110 different regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Canada, and more. Notably, it rose to be the fastest song ever to achieve the flamboyant feat. Along with the track, its music video is also racking up impressive views on YouTube.

Reportedly, the music video that was released by Hybe labels on March 18, has already amassed over 28 million views. Jimin’s full-length studio album is all set to release on March 24. It will be on the same day when the BTS band member will also drop the music video for its second single ‘Like Crazy.’ Interestingly, the upcoming track is also co-written by BTS leader RM.

When it comes to Jimin’s solo music career, the singer achieved his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart owing to his collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on Vibe. In addition to this, he has already released his solo tracks Christmas Love and Promise available on streaming platforms earlier this month. Previously, the BTS members have also dropped multiple singles including Lie, With You, and Serendipity which comes from the soundtrack of the k-drama Our Blues.

Besides Jimin, members J-Hope and RM have already treated fans to their full-length solo albums. Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V recently appeared on the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen alongside Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik.

