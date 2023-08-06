BTS: Jin And J-Hope Turn Up For Min Yoongi's D-Day's Final Concert; ARMY Cannot Keep Calm

BTS Army got the surprise of their lives when RM graced Min Yoongi aka Suga’s last D-Day concert on Sunday in Seoul, While fans had their hopes high to see Namjoon or Taehyung bring the concert to a perfect crescendo with their powerful and soul-stirring performance, the popular K-Pop had something else entirely under their sleeves since J-Hope and Jin have been spotted among the audience on Day 3.

For the unversed, BTS has been on a break owing to personal and musical commitment. Moreover, two of its members Jin and J-Hope have been away after their mandatory enlistment in the army. Thus, it’s certainly a rare occurrence for the ARMY to see all the BTS members under one roof and even more so to see Jin and J-Hope turn up to show their love and support at Yoongi’s electrifying concert. Meanwhile, social media is peppered with several photos and videos from the big day, including a group selfie shared by Jin on his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

Yoongi with Jungkook, Jimin, Namjoon, Jin, J-hope, V at the Agust D’s concerts pic.twitter.com/hZJZvM0Y6V— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 6, 2023

Following Jungkook’s unexpected appearance at Suga’s final D-Day concert, fans were buzzing with anticipation about which band member might grace the stage next. Speculations were high, focusing on possible appearances by Namjoon or Taehyung during the concert’s second installment. But the excitement reached a fever pitch when the unlikeliest duo took the spotlight: Park Jimin joined his fellow member Suga on stage.

Together, Min Yoongi aka Suga and Jimin delivered a dynamic performance of the song ‘Tony Montana.’ The audience erupted into a mix of shock and elation as Jimin flawlessly rapped the iconic verse of the track. The memorable higher-pitched tones of his voice echoed through the KSPO dome, resonating with the thrilled fans. ‘Tony Montana,’ a track from Suga’s ‘Agust D’ album, stirred emotions among fans, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the group’s origins.

Notably, Jimin had previously attended the first leg’s final Seoul show alongside Taehyung and Jungkook, hinting at the possibility of more thrilling performances to come. The enthusiastic audience also spotted SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, who had previously appeared as guests on Suga’s talk show ‘Suchitwa,’ adding to the excitement.

Suga had previously stunned fans during his Los Angeles concert by teaming up with American singer-songwriter Halsey. This unexpected collaboration unfolded during the culmination of Suga’s three-day concert at the Kia Forum, leaving the audience in awe.