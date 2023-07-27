BTS' Jungkook And BLACKPINK's Jennie Interaction For Mere Seconds Has Fans Talking

K-pop fans are swooning over an interaction video of BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK member Jennie. For those unaware, idols in South Korea often refrain from conversing publicly to avoid getting embroiled in unwanted rumours and unexpected controversies. Hence, this video of two musicians, belonging to different globally famous groups, talking to each other is deemed a rare occasion. The clip in question comes from Jennie’s star-studded launch party in May. The BLACKPINK member partnered with the lavish brand Calvin Klein and unveiled her exclusive collection in Seoul.

The event was graced by several well-known faces including the BTS maknae Jungkook. The singer-dancer was notably named the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein in March. Photos and videos from the star-studded event soon took over the internet by storm but this footage of Jungkook and Jennie was nowhere to be seen. Now, almost two months after the visual of the powerful idols interacting with each other has taken both Blinks and ARMY by surprise. The short clip features Jungkook casually leaning over to listen to Jennie before she walks away.

K-pop fans have a plethora of questions regarding why the clip did not previously surfaced online. But they seem equally relieved to watch the ARMY-Blink crossover. Reacting to the clip a fan asked, “You’ll have been gatekeeping this interaction. I won. Why we didn’t get any pics together? My ARMY-Blink heart is colliding. Omg just praying to see them talking together more."

WtF! AJIAJOAKAJIAJKAA! You'll have been gatekeeping this interaction from me!?!? I WONNNN! Why we didn't got any pics together 😭my armyblink heart colliding. Omggg just praying to see them talking together more! #JENNIE #JungKook #calvinklein https://t.co/q7CKkzhETp— kpopcrumb⁷sè⁴♡🐳🛴 (@riyakpopsy) July 27, 2023

Another commented, “We finally got a real interaction between Jennie and Jungkook."

WE FINALLY GOT A REAL INTERACTION BETWEEN JENNIE AND JUNGKOOK 😭 pic.twitter.com/xJaxVWITnp— fir 🧸🍯 (@KlMVlSUAL) July 27, 2023

One more said, “Waah my heart. I so waited for this day to come. Like idols x idols interacting and conversing normally. The K-pop world is healing slowly. This is so refreshing. Now I’m shooing away toxic and negative fans!"

Holy fckng sht! Waaaaaahhhhh My heart🥺 i so waited for this day to come. Like idolsxidols interacting and conversing normally😭 The kpop world is healing slowly. This is so refreshing 💯Now I'm shooing away toxic and negative fans!! Shoooo! GTFO!#JENNIE #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/pNhVFm8AH7— PMeeNongPoo ^_^ Gylyn (fan account)1stFA (@gylynbaebwii) July 27, 2023

In terms of work, Jennie recently came under massive fire for her scintillating role in Sam Levinson’s HBO drama The Idol opposite The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Meanwhile, Jungkook made his official solo debut with Seven in collaboration with rapper Latto. The music video of the Summer track features Nevertheless actress Han So-Hee