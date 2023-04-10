BTS' Jungkook and Justin Bieber to Come Together? These Viral Pics Hint at a Possible Collaboration

BTS members are busy focusing on their solo careers. While Kim Taehyung broke the internet with his collaboration with Elle, Min Yoongi aka Suga is gearing up for the release of his first solo album. Amid this, Jungkook has sparked collaboration rumours with Justin Bieber. Yes, you heard that right. The Golden Maknae of BTS is in LA currently for some undisclosed work. Bang PD aka Hitman Bang took to his Instagram handle to share photos with Jungkook where he can be seen in a studio.

Notably, Jungkook was in Andrew Watt’s studio and the producer has been working with Beiber lately. These photos hinted at a possible collaboration. He was also seen with Scooter Braun, who is close to Justin. Moreover, Scooter shared photos with Jungkook with the caption, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork 🔥"

Take a look:

As soon as the photos were shared, ARMYs took to social media to express their will for a Jungkook x Justin collaboration. One fan wrote, “So Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt both are with Jungkook in LA, and they both work Justin Bieber who is also in LA, so maybe????"

So Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt both are with Jungkook in LA, and they both work Justin Bieber who is also in LA, so maybe????pic.twitter.com/rjXV9Qw5Po— ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) April 9, 2023

Another fan added, “I’M NOT MAKING THIS UP. JUNGKOOK AND JUSTIN BIEBER COLLAB IS COMING."

I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP. JUNGKOOK AND JUSTIN BIEBER COLLAB IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/Lq7lOkKyYq— jᵉˢ kᵃ D-DAY (@biebersjeon) April 9, 2023

Before jetting off to LA, Jungkook was also seen in a live session with Taehyung and J-Hope. The youngest member of BTS was busy doing his laundry in the live video while Hobi debuted his new haircut, presumably for the military. After Jin, J-Hope will be the next BTS member to enlist to South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Jungkook was recently signed as the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein. Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also reunited for an intimate dinner outing together.

