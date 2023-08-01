BTS' Jungkook And SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Dance To SEVEN. Enough Said

97-liners BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu have created a tremendous buzz on social media once again and this time it’s for Seven. The golden maknae of the BTS released his first solo track last month, which has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. In addition to this, Jungkook also became the second Korean soloist to bag the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 following band member Jimin. Even since its release, Seven has been trending on dance reels and TikToks leaving a barrage of influencers lining up to follow the trend. Now, joining the bandwagon is SEVENTEEN’s rapper Mingyu.

It was Jungkook who shared a video of him dancing alongside Mingyu via Weverse in gangsta fits. While the BTS member has donned an oversized shirt with loose white trousers, Mingyu colour-complements Jungkook in a matching t-shirt topped with a sleeveless zipper. The K-pop idols shake hands before following Seven’s choreography in full sync. What also steals the limelight is the blooper footage that follows right after the end of their performance. In the funny segment, the SEVENTEEN’s rapper forgets his dance steps and looks blankly at the BTS member.

The latter soon realizes something’s wrong and turns around only to find Mingyu at a standstill in his position. Watch the performance here:

https://weverse.io/bts/artist/3-126604071

This isn’t the first time when Mingyu and Jungkook have collaborated on a dance reel together. Previously, the youngest member of BTS was invited by the rapper to perform on his group’s hit dance number Super. In the old clip, Mingyu not only shakes hands with Jungkook but also bows down before showing him the marked position. The K-pop idols deliver an enthusiastic set on Super’s cover before the video ends with a smiling salute by the duo.

Catch a glimpse of the video here:

The duo often takes social media by storm with their friendly social media banter. Last month, Mingyu made a special cameo in Jungkook’s 4 am live stream on Weverse.

The BTS maknae recently divulged details about the possibility of his first solo album during his interaction with Audacy. “There aren’t any specifics set yet. But I’m just continuing to work on new music. There might be a good possibility that we get some good results," said Jungkook.

Seven in collaboration with rapper Latto also features a cameo of Nevertheless actress Han So-Hee.