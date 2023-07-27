BTS: Jungkook Breaks Down During Live Session Listening To ‘Love Letters’ by ARMY; Video Goes Viral

BTS members enjoy a massive fan following around the world and the bond that these K-pop singers and ARMYs share is adorable. On Thursday, Jungkook went live on Weverse for nearly two and a half hours when he interacted with his fans and celebrated the success of his recently released single SEVEN.

During the live session, Jungook also listened to the ARMYs song ‘Love Letters’ and got emotional. He broke down in tears and reportedly asked fans if they could release the song in physical form so that he could purchase and treasure it. For the unversed, Love Letters is a song which was dedicated by ARMYs to BTS members on their 10th anniversary.

As Jungkook broke down, ARMY members also got emotional. “The full moment makes my heart ache and warm at the same time (thank you to the armys who made the song ♥︎)," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “I’m so so sooo proud of the armies who made the song and I’m happy the members are giving it recognition! jk is so sweet omg when he cried I cried lowk lmao (sic)." Watch the video here:

Talking about SEVEN, Jungkook collaborated with the American rapper and singer Latto for the song. It is being widely loved by all ever since its release. SEVEN achieved outstanding sales figures in its debut week. The single sold an impressive combined total of over 153,000 song downloads and CD singles. Additionally, the track garnered a massive 21.9 million streams.

On Wednesday, it was reported the track has claimed the top spot on both the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. The youngest member of the boy band wasted no time and expressed his excitement. Jungkook took to Weverse and simply wrote, “Let’s go higher!"