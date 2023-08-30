BTS’ Jungkook Dances To SEVEN In New Video; ARMY Just Can't Keep Calm

Bringing a delightful surprise, BTS member Jungkook has made a dazzling comeback with a TikTok video that has sent ARMYs into a frenzy. On August 30, the K-pop sensation shared a video where he skillfully showcased his dance moves to the Alesso Remix of his hit track SEVEN. But what’s truly stolen the spotlight isn’t just the dance or the song—it’s his striking new haircut. In a bold move, Jungkook has bid farewell to his signature long locks, opting for a sleeker, shorter style, and needless to say, the internet is absolutely loving the transformation.

Shared through the official account of the group, BigHit Music, the TikTok video unveils Jungkook’s swift dance prowess as he grooves to the infectious remix. The video captures his transformation, as he gives a 360-degree turn flaunting his stylish new appearance. Amidst his dance moves, he appears to interact with someone just off-camera, injecting an element of curiosity and intrigue into the scene. BigHit Music has captioned their post “Duet with JungKook. Show us how you enjoy “Seven (feat. Latto) - Alesso Remix" on TikTok!"

Watch it here:

HE CUT HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/YSTPvxsDL1— am ⁷ (@calvinkjk) August 30, 2023

As the video progresses, Jungkook abandons structured moves and simply grooves to the music, all while flashing a heartwarming smile. Fans can’t help but be charmed by his adorable visuals in this fresh hairstyle. Fans also noticed that in the video, Jungkook is wearing a shirt from the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro x Champion collaboration. As soon as the video was shared online, it gathered a plethora of reactions from Jungkook’s fans. Check out here:

360 of jungkook’s new haircut 👶🏻🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/pKkFquudUW— jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) August 30, 2023

Jungkook New Haircut 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/BoAi3Ptsea— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 30, 2023

JUNGKOOK’S SHORT HAIR HE LOOKS SO CUTE??@($😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DMOuc30WNS— outroseokss⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (ꪜ) (@callmebyyourjin) August 30, 2023

This exciting video drop follows Jungkook’s solo track SEVEN hitting a remarkable milestone. According to Billboard 200 stats, it became the fastest song by a male artist to rack up 800 million on-demand streams worldwide.

In other news, the Euphoria singer revealed during an appearance on Suga’s talk show, Suchwita, that he’s gearing up to release a new single and a mini-album by November 2023.

Jungkook’s SEVEN has been dominating the charts, securing the top spot on Billboard’s Global 200 and ‘Global Excl. U.S. charts for an impressive six weeks in a row, and it is currently sitting at 32 on the Hot 100 chart. The excitement around Jungkook and his music continues to grow, and with his new haircut stealing the spotlight, it’s safe to say ARMYs are in for a thrilling ride.