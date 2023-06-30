BTS’ Jungkook Explains ARMY Why He Decided To Get Lip Piercing Done

If there is one member of the global sensation K-Pop boyband BTS that has broken more fashion rules than anyone, it is Jeon Jungkook. The Golden Maknae of the band started his fashion journey as a shy teen back in 2013. He has evolved as a confident young man who chose to do what he wanted to. This included getting tattoos and even going for facial piercings. Members of the ARMY have always been thrilled to see what JK has in store next. However, in his latest Weverse Live, the vocalist explained the reason why he has chosen to get the piercings done.

A member of the ARMY translated what the Euphoria crooner had said in his live. They shared it on the microblogging platform. The BTS star had revealed that he had indeed gotten another lip piercing. He also acknowledged that he knows some fans do not particularly like it on him. He also talked about having a thing for excessive things. The reason behind it was simple but totally unexpected.

The tweet read, “Jungkook on piercing: Yes, I got another lip piercing. I know that some of you don’t like it. Yes, I know that I have a thing for excessive things. It’s because I look too round. (*He also explained that his ear piercings in the past were clogged. It was because he took them all out when he had to take MRI scans.)”

Most members of the ARMY expressed their concerns over the revelation of the Kookie going for MRI scans than commenting on his new piercings. Those who did mention it remarked that they love whatever Jungkook does, including his fashion preferences. “Even if we don’t like piercing personally… we love and support everything you do Jungkook,” an ARMY tweeted.

“Why did he have to take an MRI scan? It’s not part of ordinary checks,” a comment read.

“Jungkookie looks great with a lip piercing. It’s a jewel made just for him,” another ARMY wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan explained the possible reason why the vocalist could have to take an MRI scan. “JK could possibly gotten a MRI in a routine way due to his boxing… Boxers get hit and after all these years of training, I would imagine he has tested his skills. This could be a possible scenario, not a fact.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook also trended in India for a pretty unusual reason. The BTS star while reading English comments from his fans in the middle of the Live came across a request from a Desi ARMY. He was asked to greet fans with a “namaste”. When the Dreamers singer did, fans could not stop gushing over his perfect pronunciation. He also revealed that his debut single titled Seven will be out. BIGHIT Music confirmed the news that it will be out on July 14.