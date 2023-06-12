BTS’ Jungkook Falls Asleep And 6 Million Fans Were Busy Watching Him Snooze For 21 Minutes

BTS member Jungkook’s live session often creates a tremendous buzz. Be it displaying his singing prowess or cooking noodles, the musician knows exactly how to win hearts. And this time it was his adorable mistake that flocked over 6 million ARMYs to his livestream. It was on Sunday night — wee hours of Monday morning when Jungkook couldn’t fall asleep and decided to go live on Weverse.

Donning a black t-shirt, the Left And Right hitmaker flaunted his tattoos while tucked in his bed. The BTS maknae was smiling as he interacted with fans and soon began to feel sleepy. “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy,” he said before showing his pillow to the camera. Little did he know that his words would come true in a couple of minutes. Jungkook, by mistake, dozed off during the live session and it wasn’t for a split second. He slept for about 21 minutes.

[full] 21 minutes of jungkook sleeping on his live pic.twitter.com/5olFcuO0LN— jk vids (slow) (@jjklve) June 12, 2023

And when he woke up, he had this ROFL reaction to his adorable gaffe.

WEVERSEJungkook post:Heh pic.twitter.com/VT6F50xI68 — BTS News & Updates⁷ 10th FESTA (@dalbitbangtan) June 12, 2023

BTS fans went gaga over the K-pop idol’s adorable antics while he was sleeping. What followed suit was that the number of people watching his live began increasing significantly. It quickly crossed 6 million, which means the ARMY only watched their favorite musician sleeping on the screens for more than 21 minutes.

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc— ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

The BTS member quickly even topped Twitter trends leaving a barrage of fans circulating screengrabs of his live session. A user commented, “Jungkook’s Weverse live today was nothing short of adorable! He always manages to put a smile on our faces and leave us feeling happy and inspired.”

Another took this as a sheer display of trust that he shares with fans, “I am just feeling so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully.”

Meanwhile, there were also those who vented out their frustration over missing out on Jungkook’s live because they were sleeping early in the morning.

The youngest member of BTS is the brand ambassador for the fashion line Calvin Klein. He has multiple solo tracks in his kitty including Euphoria and Begin. In addition to this, his collaboration with Charlie Puth for Left and Right topped several music charts. Currently, two members of the all-boy band, Jin and J-Hope, are fulfilling their time in the military as others continue to focus on individual activities.