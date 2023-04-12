BTS: Jungkook Has ARMYs Drooling as He Drops Down On His Knees to Flaunts Abs in Denims and Underwear

Hold onto your hearts, members of the ARMY, because Jeon Jungkook is at it again. The member of the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS, the heartthrob, and Calvin Klein brand ambassador has set the internet ablaze once again with his latest photoshoot. And this time, he's on his knees. Ever since the announcement of Jungkook's collaboration with Calvin Klein, fans have been eagerly waiting for each new photo and snippet. But this latest snapshot has taken things to a whole new level. In it, Jungkook can be seen posing in his denims and underwear, looking every bit the handsome hunk that he is. And with him on his knees, well, let's just say the internet hasn't been the same since.

The two sets of snaps, one featuring Jungkook in a black ensemble and the other in a contrasting white tee was shared by Elle Singapore. Captioned, “New pictures from the Jungkook and Calvin Klein campaign have just dropped, and we’re living for it.” Check it out here:

Fans of the BTS maknae and Calvin Klein's new brand ambassador have been quick to share their thoughts on the latest photoshoot. And let's just say, the reaction has been nothing short of explosive. “Most attractive artist in the world,” wrote one member of the ARMY.

Another commented, “Jeon Jungkook love these pictures and hoping for more. He is so gorgeous!”

“An example of beauty, idealism, and elegance is Jungkook,” read another comment.

The BTS star was announced as the latest ambassador for the clothing brand Calvin Klein, late in March. The internet was ablaze with excitement over the young star's latest photoshoot, which was shared on the brand's official Twitter account. In the photos, Jungkook is seen sporting a variety of Calvin Klein clothing items, including their iconic denim jacket, and showcasing his toned and chiselled physique.

One particular photo shows off Jungkook's arm tattoos, adding to his already magnetic appeal. Fans of BTS, known as ARMY, are swooning over the photos, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for the singer's looks. Some have even referred to him as “Daddy Jungkook," further fueling the hype around the partnership.

for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim. want to see more of this look?by Park Jong Ha. pic.twitter.com/4hKSC9hNhR — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 28, 2023

With his latest photoshoot, Jungkook has once again proven why he's one of the biggest names in the industry. And fans can't wait to see what he does next.

