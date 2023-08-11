CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JailerJailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Spandana Vijay RaghavendraGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » BTS' Jungkook In Unbuttoned Jacket And Curly Hair Sends ARMY Into Frenzy
2-MIN READ

BTS' Jungkook In Unbuttoned Jacket And Curly Hair Sends ARMY Into Frenzy

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 09:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Jungkook opted for his signature curly hair to complete the look. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jungkook opted for his signature curly hair to complete the look. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jungkook donned a black unbuttoned denim jacket and trouser set but what stole the limelight was a loose tie wrapped around his neck.

Just a week ago, Jungkook’s new advertisement poster for Calvin Klein spread like wildfire on social media. Now, once again the K-pop idol has sent fans into a frenzy after the release of a brand new ad video for the luxury clothing brand. Released on Thursday, August 10, the Pinterest short clip features the BTS in a smouldering look and it has everything to do with denim. The singer-dancer dons a black unbuttoned denim jacket and trouser set from the brand’s clothing line. What steals the limelight is that his look isn’t layered with a t-shirt underneath but a loose tie wrapped around his neck.

With his signature curly hair and lip ring in place, Jungkook stylishly moves inside what appears to be a parking lot. From twirling, and swirling to smiling, the footage of the golden maknae of BTS is set against a retro pop number. In the ad, Jungkook can also be seen channelling his inner supermodel to imitate a ramp walk all while flexing the waistband of his Calvin Klein briefs. With a few close-up shots, the K-pop star doesn’t shy away from flaunting his chiselled physique to the camera.

Take a look at the ad here:

As soon as the short clip surfaced online, ARMY began trending ‘Jungkook for Calvin Klein’ on Twitter by constantly re-sharing new glimpses of the youngest BTS member. While some hailed him as the “Hottest man alive", many deemed the clip “breathtaking." Reacting to the brand ad, a user commented, “And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook."

Another wrote, “He looks great, he’s showing off his soft side for this one. Definitely looks sexy too."

One more added, “It’s such a vibe. Takes me back to the late 70’s rock band days."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “He looks so gorgeous, so mesmerizing. The sexiest of all."

Regarding his music career, Jungkook has already released his first solo digital track Seven last month. With features from rapper Latto and South Korean actress Han So-Hee in the music video, the Summer track topped multiple music charts crossing a billion streams on Spotify. During his latest appearance on band member Suga aka Min Yoongi’s talk show Suchwita, Jungkook revealed he is working on his second solo track and plans to release a mini album by November.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. jungkook
  2. Calvin Klein
  3. bts
  4. Korean Entertainment
first published:August 11, 2023, 09:10 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 09:10 IST