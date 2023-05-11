BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMY Weak in Knees With His Ponytail, Shows Support to BLACKPINK's Jennie

BTS singer Jungkook, formally known as Jeon Jungkook, has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest outing. The Sill With You singer surprised fans by making his way to the opening of the special Calvin Klein pop-up store for Jennie’s collection in Seoul. The Bangtan Boy attended the event to show his support to his fellow CK ambassador. While the gesture was enduring, no one expected him to turn up in a half bun.

Fans went gaga soon after the first visuals of Jeon Jungkook at the event surfaced online. ARMY went weak in their knees seeing the singer in this avatar. Many took to Twitter and drooled over Jungkook. “He’s so beautiful <3" a fan tweeted. "Jungkook so pretty .. lucky people who can see him up close," added another. "JUNGKOOK is just so captivating!" added another. See a few more reactions below:

Jungkook so pretty .. lucky people who can see him up close JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN pic.twitter.com/zGq0hlhjYa — Daily_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) May 10, 2023

You can't convince me this is not a scene from a movie!!JUNGKOOK THE MAIN CHARACTER #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN pic.twitter.com/MNvPXBxO35— JK On TikTok (@JKOnTikTOK2) May 10, 2023

OMFG JUNGKOOK IS SO COOLJUNGKOOK AT CALVIN KLEIN EVENT IN SEOUL#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN pic.twitter.com/CHyhhnZZv1 — JK fan (@jjkmyluv97) May 10, 2023

Jungkook at the #CalvinKlein event jungkook in ponytail he looks so good#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN JEON JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/J3Meck8dFw— Ikra♡JK (@JEONJUN20577224) May 10, 2023

jungkook is so handsome,, the ponytail!! pic.twitter.com/zre9OHiQAO— jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) May 10, 2023

JUNGKOOK PONYTAIL?? OMG HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/btDtzgvas5— Carolyne⁷ ‍⍤⃝ (@mhereonlyforbts) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, for her event, Jennie was seen turning heads in a short, light purple dress. She posed for the cameras before stepping into the event. She was seen bonding with the guests at the pop-up store.