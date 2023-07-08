BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Excited, Set To Perform On Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series

BTS member Jungkook recently announced his debut solo album ‘Seven’. BigHit Music has decided to take the promotion of the album abroad, owing to the popularity of the singer. Jungkook is all set to perform songs from the album on ‘Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series’.

The K-pop singer will perform live on July 14 during the Good Morning America broadcast that will air between 7 am and 9 am EST. This means that ARMYs in India will be able to watch it around 5 pm on the same day. The concert will also be made available on YouTube.

The performances will take place in New York City’s Central Park and Good Morning America’s Times Square studio. Besides Jungkook, artists like Fitz and the Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt will also perform at the summer concert.

BigHit Music released an official statement about Jungkook’s album calling it “an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm." The statement also read, “We hope that ‘Seven’ will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come."

The album ‘Seven’ will release on July 14 while the official preview of the music video will release on July 12 at 8:30 pm IST. The full music video will release on July 14 at 9:30 am IST, followed by the official performance video on July 15 at 8:30 pm IST. The recording film will be released on July 25 at 8:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the release of the album, the singer has already released two of his solo songs, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’. The popular singer also had his BTS ARMY gushing over pictures from his shirtless concept photoshoot for the album in which he flaunted his abs and tattoos in several different outfits.