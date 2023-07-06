BTS: Jungkook Leaves ARMYs Gasping For Breath As He Drops Shirtless Photo, Teases 'Seven' Schedule

Hotness alert! BTS member Jungkook is setting fire on social media with the latest concept picture of his upcoming Seven schedule. On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of the popular K-pop group dropped a picture of Jungkook in which he was seen posing shirtless while sporting an open blazer. He accessorised his look with a number of silver chains and looked hottest as ever.

Needless to say, the picture has left ARMY members across the world gasping for breath. “I’m so excited for my baby," one of the fans wrote in the comments section. Another user shared, “I died on this photo". “Never wanted to be a chain before," a third comment read. Several ARMY members also wrote, ‘hottest’ in the comments section. Check out Jungkook’s photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Seven is slated to release on July 14. Earlier, BIGHIT Music issued a statement regarding the upcoming track which read, “We are pleased to inform you about the release of ‘Seven’ the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. ‘Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm. We hope that ‘Seven’ will bring your summer fun to the next level.”

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that popular K-drama actress Han So-hee has also been roped in to star in the music video Seven. OSEN reported that the Nevertheless star has completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time. If Han So Hee indeed appears in Jungkook’s music video, it will surely be a treat for fans of both artists.

Are you excited for Jungkook’s Seven?