BTS' Jungkook Reveals Torturing Himself If He Made A Mistake: ‘I Felt Weighed Down’

Jungkook, one of the prominent members of the South Korean boy band BTS, recently made his solo debut with the single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto and actress Han So-hee. The song has met with an overwhelming response and love and appreciation. In a candid conversation with Weverse Magazine, Jungkook opened up about his new album, discussed his career and revealed a surprising aspect of his past. He confessed, “In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it, but now if I do something wrong I just tell myself to do better and keep practicing.”

Further, Jungkook spoke about his “big goal" of becoming “a giant pop star". When the interviewer told him he was already a giant pop star, the singer disagreed, stating that he doesn’t see himself that way. Instead, he expressed his desire to be more appreciated. His ultimate goal is to be cool and allow himself to experience the feeling of success and recognition.

The singer says he’s waiting for the day when he can see himself from a third-person perspective and grant himself the kind of recognition he desires. “I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that,” he said.

Talking about his solo album Seven, Jungkook reveals, “It wasn’t something I planned in advance, Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one.’ I figured out what kind of promoting I’d do once I decided to do Seven. That’s all instinct too. Everyone’s got it, you know? You just hear the song and say, Whoa…That’s a good one.”

For him, if a song is good, it will resonate with the audience, regardless of its style. He expressed that there might be instances where he releases a song he personally loves, but it may not receive the response he expected. However, he has been fortunate enough not to face such a situation.

Jungkook highlights that he has always followed his instincts in making music, but now, he does it more systematically. He aims to pursue things he is genuinely drawn to without overthinking the process.