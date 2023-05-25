BTS: Jungkook Says Neighbours COMPLAINED About His Loud Midnight Singing Sessions, Says 'I Can't...'

BTS singer Jungkook returned for another round of Weverse Live on Thursday night but it wasn’t as musical as his previous ones. While the singer did sing a few tunes, he refrained from bringing the roof down like he usually does with his at-home concert for fans. Turns out, the Golden Maknae received a complaint from his neighbours for being too loud.

As translated by Twitter user @miiniyoongs, Jungkook said, “I cant sing too loudly at night. Apparently you can’t hear the sound, but you can feel the vibrations? So I got a complaint, and I apologised and from then on, I haven’t sung loudly at night since then. and I lower my mic sound a lot too."

However, a few moments later, Jungkook was seen breaking into popular TikTok dances and even cheering for SEVENTEEN. The sight left the whole fandom in splits.

jungkook: “i can’t sing too loudly because of my neighbours”also jungkook: “SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE” pic.twitter.com/f8XkHCcQFT— kelly⁷ (+ㅅ-) (@y00niverse) May 24, 2023

Jungkook's neighbor be like "oh shit, here we go again" pic.twitter.com/ggXCxya0Yw— Lea (@montowlover) May 24, 2023

Jungkook: I can’t be too loud the vibrations wakes my neighbours Also Jungkook @ 12am: pic.twitter.com/GKwtvjEtQM — Liv⁷ is seeing Yoongi live (@Livheartt) May 24, 2023

Besides this, Jungkook also spoke about his resemblance with South Korean actor Shim Hyung-tak’s wife Hirai Saya. The singer confessed he did see the photos floating showing the similarities and agrees that they do share similar features.

Jungkook: oh i saw shim hyungtak's wife (laughs) we really look alikeHE KNOWS pic.twitter.com/F10R99EBnh— Carolyne⁷ ‍⍤⃝ (@mhereonlyforbts) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the BTS singer recently made headlines after he made his way to the Calvin Klein pop-up store for Jennie’s collection in Seoul. Both the K-pop idols are the Korean ambassadors for the brand. Jungkook turned heads when he made his way to the event sporting a ponytail.