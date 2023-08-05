BTS Jungkook Suga Final D-Day Concert Surprise Entry, Performance On Burn It And Seven Army

Just a day before BTS’ Suga, aka Min Yoongi, took over the stage of his Final D-Day encore concert in Seoul, the possibility of Jungkook’s special appearance was heavily speculated. The rumours began after practice footage of the BTS maknae went insanely viral across social media platforms. The visuals that emerged from the gate of the concert venue showcased Jungkook’s voice performing Seven in the background. While Jungkook’s feature wasn’t confirmed until the last moment, his surprise entrance on the stage left ARMYs at the event to erupt in massive cheers.

The surprise element occurred when Suga began crooning Burn It for the crowd. He kicked off the set solo and suddenly brought out Jungkook mid-performance. The duo then went on to deliver an energetic set with the BTS brothers embracing each other. While interacting with fans Jungkook reportedly said, “I’m here at Suga hyung’s encore stage to congratulate him. Our ARMYs are such great singers! Thank you so much for coming to support Suga hyung."

After the set, Suga moved backstage allowing the BTS maknae to perform his first solo track Seven. “I can’t take away any of your time, but it is sad to leave after just one song, so I will do one more before I leave," Jungkook said before performing the song.

Jungkook is singing Seven at Agust D’s concert!#D_DAY_THE_FINAL_D1 pic.twitter.com/ssqiZ2eERM— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 4, 2023

Suga’s three-day encore concert is scheduled at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, South Korea between August 4 to 6. The youngest member of BTS also recently made his debut appearance on Suga’s celebrity talk show Suchwita. When asked about his plans after releasing Seven, Jungkook revealed he is likely to drop a mini album by November. “After the single, I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini album by November," he said.

When Suga pressed if all the songs from his upcoming album are ready, Jungkook laughed, “No. I have to start working on them now." While Jungkook is preparing to release his first solo album, even Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V has confirmed his solo music project in collaboration with NewJeans producer Min Hee-Jin. The details of its release date remain unclear as of yet.