Home » Movies » BTS: Jungkook To Make His Solo Debut In July? Big Hit Music Breaks Silence on Golden Maknae's Plans
1-MIN READ

BTS: Jungkook To Make His Solo Debut In July? Big Hit Music Breaks Silence on Golden Maknae's Plans

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 11:34 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Jungkook of BTS to make his solo debut.

BTS singer Jungkook to release his first solo album, dubbed as JJK1, in July, as per reports.

BTS singer Jeon Jungkook is all set to make his solo debut in July, as per reports. The singer, dubbed as the Golden Maknae, was expected to drop his first solo album this year. However, no one expected it to be this soon. If he does come through as per the reports, Jungkook will be the fifth BTS member to make his solo debut. Previously, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jimin, released solo albums.

According to South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, the BTS member will drop his album on July 14, KST. The report also added that the singer’s album will include an English B-side track. It is also likely that Jeon Jungkook could be planning international promotions as well.

A few hours after the news made headlines, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music issued a statement to the media. As reported by AllKPop, the agency said, “The schedule relating to Jungkook’s solo album release will be revealed after it is confirmed."

Nevertheless, fans are excited to see what Jungkook has in store.

Although first solo album, Jungkook has released solo songs and collaborated with international artists in the recent years. Last year, he released Left and Right, a solo song, with Charlie Puth. He also collaborated with Suga to record and release the OST of 7FATES: CHAKHO, titled Stay Alive. Last year, Jungkook also recorded and released a song titled Dreamers as part of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup theme songs.

