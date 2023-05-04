BTS: Jungkook Warns Fans Not To Send Food To His House, 'If You Do... Will Take Action'

BTS singer Jungkook requested fans to not send food to his house. The Still With You singer took to Weverse to make this plea, warning that if he receives any more food packages, he will take action against the senders. The message has left the fandom in shock.

“Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’, thankful but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action so stop it," he wrote.

The message has drawn reactions from the fandom. Many requested fans to respect his privacy.

I was so happy Jungkook posted until I read it…what the hell? Something like this didn’t even cross my mind and now my heart hurts thinking abt how jk has to go through this gross invasion of privacy…and the fact he’s JUST speaking out abt it now, u know it’s bad. RESPECT HIM pic.twitter.com/75UMkP4XoU— (@caffeinatedkm) May 4, 2023

Jungkook Weverse updatePS: Please stop sending food to his place! Nobody asked you to do that. STOP INVADING THEIR PRIVACY! pic.twitter.com/CHzM7u63qg — Only Bangtan PH (@OnlyBangtanPH) May 4, 2023

"Respect, understanding, consideration" "I'm human too" He is always reminding us of this part, so please respect him, he has a life, outside of being an idol he is a person like you and I deserves to have privacy. pic.twitter.com/YBz9NfRNih— jeon jungkook (@archivesofkook) May 4, 2023

the fact that this video has to be tweeted every two business months as reminder for everyone to know their place as a fan and to respect his privacy, is so disappointing pic.twitter.com/tl7WPKsmN3— jungkook loops (@jeonjkloops) May 4, 2023

It’s so sad to see Jungkook begging people to stop doing all this. Calling on his number, Stalking him at gym, home and now sending him things without his permission to make him uncomfortable. It’s so creepy. Hope he takes action against these people. pic.twitter.com/kYgDq8Gzv4— Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) May 4, 2023

This is not the first time that Jungkook made such a request. Earlier this year, during a Weverse Live session, the singer pleaded with fans to respect his space. “I’m a human too, and ARMYs are also human, of course you’d be able to understand," he said.

