CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » BTS: Jungkook Warns Fans Not To Send Food To His House, 'If You Do... Will Take Action'
2-MIN READ

BTS: Jungkook Warns Fans Not To Send Food To His House, 'If You Do... Will Take Action'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 13:47 IST

Seoul

BTS singer Jungkook issues warning to sasaengs.

BTS singer Jungkook issues warning to sasaengs.

BTS singer Jungkook calls out sasaengs for sending food to his house. He warns them that he will take action if this continues.

BTS singer Jungkook requested fans to not send food to his house. The Still With You singer took to Weverse to make this plea, warning that if he receives any more food packages, he will take action against the senders. The message has left the fandom in shock.

“Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’, thankful but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action so stop it," he wrote.

The message has drawn reactions from the fandom. Many requested fans to respect his privacy.

RELATED NEWS

This is not the first time that Jungkook made such a request. Earlier this year, during a Weverse Live session, the singer pleaded with fans to respect his space. “I’m a human too, and ARMYs are also human, of course you’d be able to understand," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bts
  2. jungkook
  3. Korean Entertainment
first published:May 04, 2023, 13:47 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 13:47 IST