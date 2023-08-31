BTS' Kim Namjoon BREAKS SILENCE On Bad Religion Controversy: 'I'm Not Going to Apologise'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon finally reacted to the backlash he received for sharing the song, Bad Religion, on his Instagram Stories. For the unversed, a few days ago, Namjoonie had shared the song by Frank Ocean on his social media account and it sparked a controversy. A section of social media pointed out that the song is Islamophobic and raised objections against his post. They even demanded an apology from him. However, the Bangtan leader has made it clear, he will not apologise.

Hosting a Weverse Live on Wednesday evening, Namjoon clarified that he had no intention of insulting a religion. “Okay guys I know what you are talking about. You just keep telling me that I insulted a religion but I didn’t. There was no any intention or like purpose to insult a religion. I respect every belief and every religion that’s all I could say. So please don’t," the BTS member said.

“I know what’s going on in my Instagram, I can see. But I never…there was no such any purpose or at least one percent of my heart or intention to insult a religion okay? Guys (shakes his head), it’s a song, okay? I am not apologising, I am just saying. I have my own soul. I am 30 years old. I can express my truth. Please a word is a word, believe my words from myself, not just guessing, pretending and assuming, okay?" the BTS leader added.

The rapper added that he knows his limits and acknowledged that he will not be able to convince everyone with his clarification. But he insisted that he wasn’t lying. “I just can’t lie guys, I can’t lie to you. I’m being honest. I’m fine, there are no problems," he said. “I heard there’s a problem and there have been noises around. Some people keep chatting with me about that. Please believe me. I didn’t want to talk about this but I had to as I can’t stand it right now. I’ve been holding it in. I just can’t deal with it,” Namjoon said.

Bad Religion was released in 2012 and it drew controversy since the release. The song is said to explore the concept of unrequited love amid religious struggles and is reportedly misunderstood due to its lyrics.