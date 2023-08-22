BTS’ Kim Taehyung Impresses ARMY As He Performs Hype Boy Challenge With NewJeans, Watch

HYBE, a prominent K-Pop agency known for launching the most loved boy band BTS under the former name BigHit Entertainment introducing NewJeans through their label ADOR, the company has numerous talented idols. Meanwhile, speculation about a collaboration between BTS’ V and NewJeans has been circulating online for a while now, fuelling anticipation among the fans. Seems like their dream has turned into reality as Kim Taehyung recently joined hands with the girl group, performing the Hype Boy challenge on TikTok.

The video has quickly garnered appreciation and love from their die-hard fans after the clip was recently shared on ARMY’s fan page and soon they started trending Hype ‘V’oy on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung’s fashion during the TikTok dance challenge captured everyone’s interest. V’s oversized ensemble featured a vibrant checks shirt in shades of pink, blue and yellow. Complementing the top, he wore a relaxed-fitting pink jogger pants. His accessories included chains, pendants, bracelets and trendy white sneakers, while his blonde hair gave him a stylish look.

Earlier, speculations hinted about V’s appearance in NewJeans’ music video Cool With You, after reports claimed that he spent time with the girl group in Spain. Later, when the music video, available in two versions, was unveiled, fans were met with a surprise. Contrary to expectations, V was not part of the video, instead, the song featured special appearances by Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon and actor Tony Leung.

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over the possibility of V making a cameo in NewJeans’ music video, as the fans imagined the impact their collaboration could create. Comparisons were drawn to the previous appearances of Hanni and Minji in BTS’s Permission To Dance video.

For months, V is generating excitement for his highly anticipated debut solo album, Layover, which is scheduled to release in September. The artist has already treated fans to music videos for tracks like Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Adding more excitement, V recently unveiled a teaser for another song titled Blue. In just a brief glimpse, the teaser manages to stun fans and they can’t wait for the release of the entire album. With each sneak peek and announcement, Kim is building excitement among his dedicated fanbase.

For those not aware, Layover is set to feature a collection of six songs, including tracks like For Us, the title track Slow Dancing, and a piano version of Slow Dancing. The album is expected to show a different side of the singer. The album’s release date is scheduled for September 8, 2023.

Interestingly, V is the final member of BTS to launch his solo songs and album. Others, including J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook, have already released their solo songs.