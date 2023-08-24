BTS: Kim Taehyung Mobbed In Japan, Woman PULLS His Hair; Horrifying Video Goes Viral

BTS fans were upset after a video showed that V aka Kim Taehyung’s hair was pulled by what appeared to be a woman in Japan. The singer was in the country attending an event as the brand ambassador of Celine. The Winter Bear singer was welcomed by a sea of fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of him. While the crowd gathered to see him wasn’t a surprising sight for fans, it was the woman who pulled his hair that has shocked everyone.

In a video gone viral, TaeTae was seen making his way to his car. Noticing the crowd, Taehyung tried to make his own way. He even asked fans to help make a path to his car. While his bodyguards protected him, the mob went out of hand and grew closer to him. Just as he was trying to get into his car, a hand reached out to him and pulled his hair.

The led to an outrage on social media. Many took to X, previously known as Twitter, to condemn he act. “V requested the fans to give him some space but that army still did this stunt to pull his hair shame on you," a fan said. “This is so unacceptable. Don’t pull/touch Taehyung’s hair. Respect him and please keep your hands to yourself . His safety should be our #1 priority and not have him get hurt," added another.

Many also pointed out that there was a time when BTS fans had come up with the purple ribbon project for the safety of the members and BTS members were appreciative of it. For the unversed, in 2018, Back in 2018, Ashley, then 36-year-old ARMY from Florida began the Purple Ribbon Project. During BTS’s airport arrivals or departures, fans participating in the Purple Ribbon Project hold purple ribbons as a visual reminder to maintain order, respect personal space, and avoid pushing or overcrowding.

The purple ribbons act as a symbolic barrier, encouraging fans to maintain a safe distance and ensuring the well-being of both BTS and fellow fans. The project gained prominence as an effort to create a more controlled and secure environment during airport encounters, considering the immense popularity and enthusiastic nature of BTS’s fanbase. Speaking with Access Hollywood, BTS leader RM called the initiative a ‘wonderful thing.’