BTS: Kim Taehyung Treats Taekook Fans By Sharing Adorable Pic With Jungkook, Wooga Squad Joins Them
1-MIN READ

BTS: Kim Taehyung Treats Taekook Fans By Sharing Adorable Pic With Jungkook, Wooga Squad Joins Them

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 15:11 IST

Seoul

BTS singers V and Jungkook after Dream premiere.

BTS singer V shared photo and video with Jungkook along with the Wooga Squad post the screening of Park Seo-joon's Dream.

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung blessed our timeline by sharing pictures with his fellow BTS member Jeon Jungkook and his Wooga Squad. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Taehyung shared a series featuring photos and videos of activities he was busy with in the past few days. One of the photos featured Jungkook while another was of the Winter Bear singer spending time with Wooga Squad and Jungkook after the premiere of Dream.

In the photo, Taehyung and Jungkook looked cute as buttons as they posed in the middle of the night on the roads of South Korea. The Golden Maknae sported his adorable smile while Taehyung held on a bag of treats in his mouth. In the video, Taehyung and the boys were seen walking through empty streets and posing for TaeTae’s video. Jungkook was also spotted in the video.

Besides these, Taehyung also shared a picture from the recording room, golf course and a pair of shoes turned into plant pots.

V and Jungkook made their way to the premiere of the South Korean movie Dream last month. The film stars Park Seo-joon, one of Taehyung’s best friends, and South Korean singer-actress IU. Videos from the screening surfaced online, showing Taekook making their way to the screening together and it went viral at the time.

    Following the screening, Jungkook had shared his short review of the film. Speaking during his late night Weverse live after the screening, Jungkook said, “ah right..I came back from watching the movie ‘Dream’ right? While watching the movie I feel like you need to keep in mind that a person has their own circumstances. Anyway it’s a really fun movie."

    Kim Taehyung and Jungkook are currently busy with their respective projects. Both of them have teased the possiblity of releasing respective solo albums/mixtape.

    About the Author
    Dishya Sharma
    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
    first published:May 14, 2023, 15:11 IST
