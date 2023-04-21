BTS Member Jungkook, Kylie Jenner Are Set to Make First Ever Visit to India For Grand Event: Report

Members of the popular K-pop group, BTS enjoy a massive fan following around the world and India is no different. And here’s something that will leave BTS ARMYs across the country super excited. If reports are to be believed, BTS member Jungkook is likely to make his first-ever visit to India super soon.

BTS Member Jungkook To Visit India For The First Time?

Yes, you read it right. As reported by the paparazzi account Manav Manglani, BTS member Jungkook might visit India later this year for a grand event. Not just this, but he is also likely to be accompanied by Kylie Jenner. However, no details regarding the event for which the two global icons might visit India have been revealed as of now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Well, if Jungkook and Kylie Jenner visit India, it will surely be a grand festival and a historic moment for their fans in the country.

When BTS Revealed They Were Planning a Concert In Mumbai

In 2020, BTS members were planning a world tour which was then called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same later in 2022, the K-pop singers revealed that they were also planning to organise a concert in Mumbai. “After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents,” group leader RM had said. Earlier this year, BTS member Suga also announced his first solo tour abroad. While he is set to perform in the United States, Jakarta and Singapore, India is not on his list.

For the unversed, BTS is a popular K-pop boys band group that comprises of seven members - RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. These singers have given several superhit songs including Butter, Dynamita, Permission To Dance and Fake Love among others. Each year, the birthdays of these BTS members are celebrated with utmost joy and cheer across the world by their fans including in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here