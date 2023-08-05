BTS Members Suga And Jimin Surprise Fans With Tony Montana Duet At D-Day Concert

Following Jungkook’s unexpected appearance at Suga’s final D-Day concert, fans were buzzing with anticipation about which band member might grace the stage next. Speculations were high, focusing on possible appearances by Namjoon or Taehyung during the concert’s second installment. But the excitement reached a fever pitch when the unlikeliest duo took the spotlight: Park Jimin joined his fellow member Suga on stage.

Together, Min Yoongi aka Suga and Jimin delivered a dynamic performance of the song ‘Tony Montana.’ The audience erupted into a mix of shock and elation as Jimin flawlessly rapped the iconic verse of the track. The memorable higher-pitched tones of his voice echoed through the KSPO dome, resonating with the thrilled fans. ‘Tony Montana,’ a track from Suga’s ‘Agust D’ album, stirred emotions among fans, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the group’s origins.

Take A Look:

YOONGI AND JIMIN PERFORMING TONY MONTANA IN 2023 WE WON!!!

Following their electrifying joint performance, Suga stepped backstage, making way for Jimin to continue captivating the crowd. Accompanied by backup dancers and a female lead, Jimin took the stage once again to perform his hit ‘Like Crazy,’ a track from his debut solo album ‘FACE.’ The song and album had taken the BTS fandom by storm since their release, and the live rendition sent waves of excitement through the lucky audience.

In a heartfelt moment, Jimin took the opportunity to express his gratitude to both Suga and the devoted fans. He acknowledged Suga’s concerns about his solo tour, as it marked the first time he performed without the other six members.

Jimin praised Suga for his outstanding performance and shared a light-hearted anecdote about how Suga’s usual style led him to leave Jimin to his own devices on stage, without the traditional introduction of guest stars. “That’s just classic Yoongi hyung," Jimin playfully remarked.

Fans were left electrified by Jimin’s surprise appearance, igniting fervent hopes for Namjoon and Taehyung’s participation in the upcoming final show.

These are the greatest gifts yoongi could gave us, really

Jiminie 🫶🥹 YOONMIN

Notably, Jimin had previously attended the first leg’s final Seoul show alongside Taehyung and Jungkook, hinting at the possibility of more thrilling performances to come. The enthusiastic audience also spotted SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, who had previously appeared as guests on Suga’s talk show ‘Suchitwa,’ adding to the excitement.

Suga had previously stunned fans during his Los Angeles concert by teaming up with American singer-songwriter Halsey. This unexpected collaboration unfolded during the culmination of Suga’s three-day concert at the Kia Forum, leaving the audience in awe.