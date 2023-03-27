Just three days after the release of Jimin’s Like Crazy music video, the Instagram account of BTS shared a quirky reel video of the musician dancing alongside his fellow bandmate, Min Yoongi aka Suga. The duo recently met each other for filming episode 7 of Suga’s variety show Suchwita. While discussing Jimin’s debut solo album, the reunited bandmates had a gala time over a couple of drinks. Their dance reel was filmed during the shoot of the series as both the members can be seen in the same attire they chose for appearing on Suchwita.

Jimin and Suga kick-start the reel standing on the extreme ends of a small room, before taking the centre frame to perform the hook step of Like Crazy. With swift moves and perfect coordination, they stole multiple hearts online before Suga comes to a halt to look at Jimin. Toward the end, the duo gives each other a low five before sharing a bright smile to finish their impromptu dance. Watch the reel here:

In less than an hour, the video has garnered over five lakh views with a barrage of compliments from the ARMYs. The clip was shared on the day of the premiere of Suchwita’s episode 7. Besides discussing Jimin’s solo album, the bandmates reminisced about the 13 years they spent together as a team. With lots of laughter and crazy dance moves, Jimin became the second BTS member to appear on Suga’s show after RM.

Like Crazy, which appears on Jimin’s just-unveiled debut solo album, was released on Friday, March 24, coinciding with FACE’s release. The six-track project was preceded by the premiere of its pre-release single Set Me Free Pt.2.” With the album opener titled ‘Face-off’, the production of the project was done in collaboration with celebrated artists like Evan, Pdogg, and Ghstloop. BTS’ leader RM also has gotten songwriting credits on three songs from FACE’s tracklist. Just a day prior to the album’s release, Jimin also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show to promote his solo debut.

BTS members are currently focusing on solo projects. Last year, J-Hope dropped his solo album Jack In The Box which leaned more toward old-school hip-hop elements. RM released Indigo and Jin collaborated with Coldplay for The Astronaut before leaving for his mandatory military service.

Read all the Latest Movies News here