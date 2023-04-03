BTS: Min Yoongi to Drop First Ever Solo Album D-Day, Release Date Out; Check Details Here

After RM, J-Hope, and Jimin, it is time for some new music by BTS’ Suga. The k-pop idol is gearing up to release his first-ever solo album. The surprising announcement came on Sunday, April 2 that his album D-Day will drop on April 21. Suga has also produced and written songs in the upcoming project which is the final instalment of his Agust D trilogy. The rapper-dancer’s debut mixtape was released back in 2016. The project was all about his underground rap influences and personal journey as Agust D.

It offered fans an intimate glimpse of his life as an artist. The mixtape was followed by another project titled D-2, which was dropped in 2020. Now, this new album doesn’t only mark his first-ever solo studio album but also the final leg of his mixtapes. The announcement was shared by BIGHIT Music via Twitter alongside a dark poster. Take a look at it here:

It will be soon after the release of his album that Suga will embark on the journey of his solo tour. It will kick-start in the United States from April 26 onwards. The first-ever performance will be hosted at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, after which he will perform at multiple arenas across the United States during early and mid-May. This will be followed by his arrival in Jakarta later that month. In early June, he will also take over the stage in Japan then the tour-schedule move to various locations in Bangkok and Singapore. His first ever-solo musical ride ends close to his home country in Seoul, South Korea on June 24 and 25. It was back in February when the schedule was officially shared on social media, and soon the tickets to Suga’s concert were sold out.

This also comes at a time when Suga has already released the 30-second teaser of his upcoming solo documentary titled Road to D-Day. It is slated to release via the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and Weverse (Korea’s Twitter). However, the rapper has only teased fans with a short trailer video, the release date of the documentary remains unclear. Watch the trailer here:

“Buckle up for a sweet ride! SUGA takes you on a road trip across multiple cities in the documentary special, SUGA: Road To D-DAY streaming soon,” read the announcement. BTS member Jimin’s first solo album FACE was released on March 24.

