BTS Rapper Suga On Group's Future Plans: 'Waiting For Our Next Chapter'

On the latest episode of Suchwita, BTS’ Suga hosted idol and actor Hwang Min-hyun. The two stars shared interesting moments on the show. During the episode, Suga also shared a funny anecdote from his days at BigHit Music when he was still a trainee. He also talked about K-pop idols wearing makeup, the importance of taking breaks, BTS’ fanbase, ARMY, the tidiest member of BTS, and hinted about the group’s upcoming plans.

Suga mentioned an interesting incident when he was approached on the street in Seoul by a BigHit manager, inviting him to audition even though he was already with the company. He humorously recounted how he was caught off guard while on his way to school.

Watch the episode here:

While the duo was talking about their careers and journey, Suga informed that before debuting with BTS, he was part of a music video featuring a 3D character named SeeU. He mentioned that he and fellow members J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook were background dancers.

Regarding makeup, Suga shared that he doesn’t wear heavy makeup like many others. He expressed how too much makeup can give a 2D cartoonish appearance.

Talking about BTS’ dedicated fanbase, Suga said, “Everything is possible thanks to those fans who listen to your music. Our fans are called ARMY. It sounds really pretty. In French ‘ami’ means friend. In English it’s ARMY. So people think of it as…it sounds like they are gonna protect us from everything."

Addressing the group’s future, Suga mentioned that they wrapped up their first chapter as BTS and are currently focusing on individual projects. “We wrapped up our Chapter 1 as BTS nicely. We are doing solo promotions. We are waiting for our next chapter to come back as a team," he said.

Reflecting on his own work habits, Suga admitted to a past obsession with constant productivity. He revealed that he realised the importance of taking breaks after preparing his album last year. The episode ended on a friendly note, with Suga suggesting that he and Hwang Min-hyun should meet more often as they had a good time. Suga recently announced his plans for military enlistment, just after concluding his D-Day concert.