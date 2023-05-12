BTS RM Shares Adorable Photos With Jungkook; Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Jungkook and BTS RM treated fans with goofy reunion photos that left the ARMY excited. Kim Namjoon the leader of the K-Pop sensational boyband BTS who is better known by his stage name RM, took to his Instagram stories to share photos with Jungkook.

It was not just your average everyday snaps, in fact, it featured himself and fellow member Jeon Jungkook goofing around. The pictures, which showed the two idols making silly faces and striking playful poses, immediately set social media on fire with speculation about what the duo might be up to. Namkook, as fans adoringly call them, can be seen with smiles on their face as they pose, even making a victory sign.

Many fans speculated that the photos could be a hint of an upcoming collaboration between the two artists. With BTS constantly pushing the boundaries of their music and experimenting with new sounds and styles, members of the ARMY are eagerly anticipating any news of new releases or projects from the group or possible subunits.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Regardless of what the future may hold, the photos are a charming reminder of the playful and affectionate dynamic between the two BTS members, and members of the ARMY are loving every moment of it.

RM has found himself in the centre of several rumour mills off late. With the latest one being fans speculating his impending military enlistment being closer than they thought. The BTS leader shared a heartfelt letter with fans across the world, expressing his reflections on life. He posted his thoughts on Weverse, which is similar to Korea’s version of Twitter.

Looking back on the group’s debut ten years ago, he shared his concerns about accepting military life as he may be the next BTS member to depart for mandatory service. RM is trying to discover his true self and live in the present while worrying about his fandom’s well-being. In his letter, he hinted at his impending enlistment by expressing his curiosity and fear about what it will be like when he goes and returns. The rapper also mentioned BTS’ upcoming tenth anniversary, which is drawing near.