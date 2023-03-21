Our weak ARMY hearts were not prepared for this! BTS singer V took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he, along with his fellow BTS members RM, Suga and Jungkook met with Harry Styles after the latter’s concert in Seoul on Monday night. The singers and rappers came together to pose for a happy picture together.

In the picture, Harry was seen standing between Min Yoongi and Kim Taehyung while Jungkook knelt in front of him. Kim Namjoon posed beside TaeTae. The Winter Bear singer shared the picture on his Instagram Stories, tagged Harry Styles, and used a few dancing man emojis.

The picture has us wondering if Harry and the BTS members got into talking about each others’ music and even had some ‘Late Night Talking’ about a possible collab (Dear Lord, make it happen) in the coming future.

Harry Styles touched down in South Korea as part of his international tour and attending his concert were several Korean pop stars, including BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, and RM, BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie, Somi and MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, among others. Apart from posing with the BTS members, he was also seen taking a picture with Rose.

Meanwhile, Taekook made the headlines after videos and pictures of the duo dancing to Harry Styles’ concert surfaced online. Fans couldn’t get enough of V and Jungkook letting their hair down at the concert. Several fan videos revealed that everyone’s favourite Taekook standing in their places and dancing to Styles’ performance. The duo did not care about who was watching as they enjoyed the night.

While the BTS members were seen attending the concert, they were unfortunately not seated together. While V and Jungkook sat behind in the stands with what fans believe was Park Hyung-sik, RM and Suga were seated together a few seats before Taekook.

