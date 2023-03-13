CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BTS: RM Talks About Competition For K-Pop Idols, Says 'People In West Just Don't Get It'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 15:44 IST

Mumbai, India

BTS' RM will be next seen collaborating with Se So Neon leader So!YoON! (Photo: Instagram)

BTS' RM agreed with those who say that life in Korea is 'so stressful' and explained that it is what makes K-pop so 'appealing'.

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world but a lot of credit for the same goes to the amount of hard work and dedication that each group member puts in. In a recent interview, BTS leader RM talked about the ‘intensive training’ and ‘çompetition’ that K-pop idols go through. He compared the current situation of Korea to that of seven decades ago and went on to say that the ‘people in the West just don’t get it’.

“People in the West just don’t get it. Korea is a country that has been invaded, devastated, torn in two. Just seventy years ago there was nothing. We were getting help from the IMF and the UN. But now, the whole world is looking at Korea. How is that possible, how did that happen? Because people are working f****** hard to improve themselves," RM told El Pais as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The singer agreed with those who say that life in Korea is ‘so stressful’ and explained that it is what makes K-pop so ‘appealing’. “You are in France or the UK, countries that have been colonizing others for centuries, and you come to me with, “Oh God, you put so much pressure on yourselves, life in Korea is so stressful!’. Well, yes. That’s how you get things done. And it’s part of what makes K-pop so appealing. Although of course there are shadows, everything that happens too fast and too intensely has side effects," the singer added.

Besides RM, BTS also consists of six other members including Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Jungkook. While group member Jin is already serving his mandatory military service, the next in line will be J-Hope. It was recently reported that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement.

Meanwhile, RM will be next seen collaborating with Se So Neon leader So!YoON!.

