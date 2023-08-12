BTS Sends Photo Cards Worth Millions As Special Surprise For ARMY At 25th World Scout Jamboree Concert

Even though BTS won’t perform at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree concert in South Korea, fans will not go out of the event empty-handed. The globally famous K-pop group’s management agency BIGHIT MUSIC has sent special photocards of the group that’ll be distributed at the concert free of cost. It is suggested the event was initially set to take place on August 6 which later got postponed to August 11. The special photo cards sent to the venue cost BIGHIT MUSIC 800 million KRW (about 4-5 crores). If that wasn’t enough, the photo cards were distributed along with goodie bags consisting of various merchandise and lightsticks.

About 40,000 participants attended the event and BTS’ agency sent about 43,000 photo cards to the venue. “We hope the performance becomes a special opportunity for the participants to build up precious and meaningful memories about Korea," the agency reportedly said. South Korea threw a huge K-pop concert amidst powerful tropical storms and the event was heavily disrupted by the weather. Friday’s concert scheduled at a wet soccer stadium featured various performances from well-known K-pop groups including NewJeans, The BOYZ, ITZY, and MAMAMOO, among others.

When it comes to BTS, the K-pop group is currently on a hiatus with members focusing on individual activities. While Jin and J-Hope are currently serving their mandatory military service, they took a special leave to attend the final day of band member Suga’s encore concert in South Korea. The last day featured a special performance by BTS leader RM, who sang an unreleased track in front of the crowd dubbing it as his last performance on stage before enlisting in the army. This also comes at a time when reports of Suga’s enlistment to complete his mandatory military service have also come to the fore. It is likely that RM and Suga will soon depart but their management agency hasn’t confirmed the official date as of yet.

Meanwhile, members Jungkook and V have currently grabbed massive headlines for releasing their solo singles. Jungkook dropped Seven last month and has revealed his plans of releasing a mini album by November this year. On the other hand, BTS’ V is currently releasing singles from his debut solo album Layover. The first and second tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from the album are already out along with music videos.