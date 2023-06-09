CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS Song Take Two Out: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook Leave ARMY in Tears With FESTA Track
2-MIN READ

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 09:53 IST

Seoul, South Korea

BTS drops an emotionally packed new song titled Take Two.

BTS drop their new song titled Take Two amid their 10th anniversary celebrations and it has left ARMY emotional.

BTS Song Take Two: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook treated fans with an OT7 song titled Take Two amid the FESTA 2023 celebrations and it is everything emotional. The OT7 reunited after a long break to record a song together. The song, recorded before Jin and J-Hope left for their military training, is a perfect gift for fans on the occasion of the K-pop group’s 10th anniversary celebration.

The song is opened by BTS’ vocal line. Jeon Jungkook kick starts the song with the lyrics in English and Korean, before Park Jimin takes over. Kim Taehyung soon follows and eventually Kim Seok-jin takes over. The singers sooth our aching heart with their honeysweet voice. Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon and Min Suga follow the vocal line with their rap.

While the song will move you, these lyrics from Take Two are bound to leave you in tears: “Oh we young forever, the desert too becomes the sea now and we swim forever, the lonely whale is also now singing together. Cause we’re together, I’m not afraid to wish for eternity too. Cause you’re my belief and the one and only reason."

The song was released on Spotify on Friday morning (IST). Listen to the song below:

The song has left fans in tears. Many took to Twitter to trend ‘Take Two’ and ‘BTS is Back’ while sharing their thoughts about the song.

The new song comes a day after Jimin surprised fans with a special live clip of his song Dear. ARMY.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma
first published:June 09, 2023, 09:53 IST
