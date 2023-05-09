BTS Star J-Hope's Parents Day Note Screams Love From Far Far Away

K-Pop sensation BTS’s member Jung Hoseok, also known as J-Hope, may be fulfilling his mandatory military service, but that didn’t stop him from sending his love and affection to his parents on the occasion of South Korea’s Parent’s Day on May 8. Despite his busy schedule, J-Hope took time to ensure his heartfelt message reached his parents. A new photo of the rapper appeared on social media where he was seen holding a letter.

A day before the day of the celebration, J-Hope’s appearance was captured while the trainees were writing picture letters to deliver to their parents, reported Naver. In the photo, J-Hope is seen wearing casual clothes and sporting short hair, holding a letter that he has decorated himself with a big smile on his face. In the letter, J-Hope wrote a sweet message to his parents, thanking them for giving birth to him and raising him, and expressing his love for them. “Mom, dad, I’m greeting you in celebration of Parents’ Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok,” the letter read.

#BTS’s #jhope sends parents a handwritten loving note and pic from the Military on parents day: “Mom, dad, I’m greeting you in celebration of Parents’ Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok.”…🪖📸💌👑💜 pic.twitter.com/30offnTimS— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) May 8, 2023

The heartwarming photo and message from the BTS star have touched the hearts of his fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the beloved member. Despite being away from his family and fans, the rapper’s love and gratitude towards his parents show the strong family values and sense of responsibility that he possesses. With such a strong bond with his parents and a warm heart, it is no wonder that J-Hope has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

The BTS member enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18. He began his military training for five weeks at the Gangwon Province training centre. The rapper after completing the training will be deployed to his unit.

It was only last week that J-Hope completed his first course of combat skills and firearms training. In a set of snaps that took Twitter by storm, the rapper can be seen holding a rifle and posing with his fellow military comrades. Needless to say, members of the ARMY have expressed their pride and admiration for the rapper’s dedication and hard work, and the photos have become a source of inspiration for many.

#Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms trainings about how to handle a gun.Pics are official & reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe Camp Shinkyo UniversityMy #Hoseok 😭 I’m so proud of you💜#Jhope_military #WeLoveYouJHOPE #JHOPE #정호석 #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/w5Cr18FnT0— 소소⁷ On The Street ♡ | D-Day (@_SoWanderlust) April 29, 2023

Fans are eagerly awaiting all the members of BTS to complete their mandatory military service and hopefully regroup by 2025.

