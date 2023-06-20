BTS Star Jin's Brother Shuts Down Rumours Of VIP Treatment At Bruno Mars Concert

Musician Bruno Mars has successfully wrapped his two-day concert in South Korea. The 24K Magic singer took over the center stage at the Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul’s Jamsil Sports Complex, which much to the surprise of fans was attended by a string of K-pop idols. Several members of renowned bands including BTS, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN were spotted at the concert, and their appearances have now become a center of controversy. Many alleged the idols bagged the concert tickets owing to their connections. Even BTS member Jin’s older brother Kim Seok Joong was accused of receiving preferential treatment.

Now, the idol’s sibling has issued an official statement dismissing the ongoing speculation. According to AllKPop, on Monday, Kim Seok Joong confirmed his ticket to the Bruno Mars concert wasn’t acquired through any “illegal means or obtained expediently.” He added that his invitation wasn’t purchased in advance through a specific company or organization. However, Kim Seok Joong extended an apology for any unintentional inconvenience caused by his actions. “As indicated on the invitation, it clearly stated that the ticket could be used by the card member or the person to whom it was given,” he said.

Who attended Bruno Mars’ concert?

As per reports, on the first day of the two-day concert Red Velvet’s Wendy, TXT members, and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Hoshi, Dino, Mingyu, Vernon, and The8 were spotted. Fans were also able to take pictures alongside NCT members Renjun, Chenle, Kun, Ten, and Xiaojun, among others. Even though EXO’s Kai has enlisted himself in the Army to serve his mandatory military service, he took special time off to watch the concert. BTS members RM and V along with his wooga squad, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose, and K-drama actress Song Hey Kyo were also among the other well-known faces to grace the occasion.

Bruno Mars became a massive hub for Korean personalities giving rise to the speculations that they were able to cop tickets owing to their celebrity status. The presence of Jin’s brother made the matter worse leading people to believe the preferential treatment extended to celebs’ families and close friends.

Bruno Mars’ two-day concert witnessed the attendance of more than a lakh people in South Korea. He will next perform in the Philippines.