BTS Star Jin's Radiant Picture From Military Service Leaves ARMY In Joy

The popular South Korean musician and composer Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, has been serving in the South Korean military since 2022. He is the first member of the popular boy band BTS to complete his mandatory military training. A fan account called ‘Seokjinism - The Astronaut Jin’ on social media platform X recently drove ARMYs (BTS fans) into a frenzy by uploading photographs of Jin from his 18-month military duty.

The fan account praised Jin’s glowing face and how he maintains a healthy and attractive appearance despite his strenuous military routine. They even said that he is fully barefaced and that his attractiveness is “out of this world.”

Kim Seokjin’s face is so small and despite being in rough schedule of military, his skin is glowing and looks healthy skin. And he is totally barefaced here. Of course Kim Seokjin’s handsomeness which is out of this world #방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN #ジン pic.twitter.com/z1RS0iNnSW— Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 (@seokjinism1) July 26, 2023

Needless to say, the post instantly went viral, garnering thousands of views and likes in a matter of minutes. ARMYs couldn’t help but shower him with love, proudly calling him “Corporal Kim Seokjin” in the comments section.

One ARMY even wrote, “Indeed Seokjin’s handsome! Perfect visuals and perfect body. I want to salute corporal Seokjin. I am so proud of him.”

Indeed Seokjin's handsome! Perfect visuals and perfect body. I want to salute corporal Seokjin. I am so proud of him.CORPORAL KIM SEOKJIN#방탄소년단진 #JIN— mam♡ᴗ♡na (@MamoonaIqbal24) July 26, 2023

But Jin isn’t the only BTS member to undergo military service. In October 2022, BigHit Music confirmed that all seven members would fulfil their duties. J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho-seok, followed Jin’s lead and enlisted in the South Korean military in April this year. The remaining members, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are all gearing up to enlist by the end of this year, as per the official confirmation by their music label.

Meanwhile, BTS’s infectious music and powerful performances continue to dominate the world. They’ve even made history by being the first group ever to have 35 billion Spotify streams. Notably, they reached this milestone with their official single Take Two and a collaborative song for the anime Bastions called The Planet, both of which were released in 2023.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has rapidly risen to become one of the greatest global musical acts, gripping hearts in South Korea and beyond. Their success knows no boundaries, as evidenced by countless awards both at home and abroad. They’ve received awards at the Billboard Music Awards, the American Music Awards and several more.