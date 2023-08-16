BTS Star Jungkook Exposes Fake TikTok Account Impersonating Him: ‘I'm Real’

BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have left their fans amazed after being appointed as the new brand ambassadors for Calvin Klein. The renowned fashion label recently unveiled its Fall 2023 advertising campaign featuring the two K-pop stars. Jungkook, often referred to as the Golden Maknae, joined as a brand ambassador in March and had previously participated in CK’s spring campaign alongside Jennie and Kendall Jenner. While the brand’s ad campaign created a buzz on various social media platforms, it was his interaction on TikTok that particularly captured everyone’s interest.

A person impersonating Jungkook left a ‘hehe’ comment on the video. To everyone’s surprise, the BTS singer was quick to join the interaction and roasted the impersonator by replying, “Hehehe (I’m real).”

lmaoo so a fake acc pretending to be jungkook commented under the ck post and then jungkook himself came and commented “heheh (i’m the real one)” helpp 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0pdSrtZwUq— moni⁷ (ꪜ) 𖠌 (@taeisthv) August 15, 2023

This incident prompted users to underscore the significance of profile verification badges for prominent individuals. “See this is why we need his account to get verified pls," wrote a user.

Calvin Klein’s latest ad featuring BTS’ Jungkook showcases the K-pop star exuding confidence. In the ad, the singer grooves on the song Cars by Gary Numan, wearing denim attire from the brand’s Fall 2023 collection. He wore a dark denim jacket paired with jeans, along with a cropped tank top that showed off his toned abs. The ensemble was accessorized with boots, chains, earrings and rings, while his retro-inspired curly hair adds a unique charm.

While BTS is currently on hiatus, the members consistently find ways to come together and keep their fans’ excitement high. Recently, Jungkook amazed everyone by making a surprise appearance during Suga’s D-Day tour in Seoul, South Korea, showcasing the strong bond between the two.

While Suga was performing Burn It, he initially started the song solo, but the rapper introduced Jungkook into the act. The two artists synchronized flawlessly and delivered an energetic performance that left fans in awe.

Interacting with the crowd, Jungkook even stated, “I’m here at Suga hyung’s encore stage to congratulate him. Our ARMYs are such great singers! Thank you so much for coming to support Suga hyung.”

Jungkook is singing Seven at Agust D’s concert!#D_DAY_THE_FINAL_D1 pic.twitter.com/ssqiZ2eERM— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) August 4, 2023

After their act, Suga went backstage, making way for the Jungkook, to take the spotlight with his debut solo track, Seven.