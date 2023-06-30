BTS Star Jungkook Trending For Greeting ARMYs With ‘Namaste’

This is another great win for all the Indian BTS ARMY out there. The Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook from megapopular K-Pop Boyband BTS broke the internet once again. This time for greeting the fans with “Namaste”. That’s right! The shy member once tried to pronounce “Aap humare dil mein rehte hain (You live in our heart)” in Sakshama Srivastav’s Zoom interview. He is now nailing the pronunciation of “Namaste” all by himself (with zero help whatsoever). Unsurprisingly, fans cannot stop gushing over the greeting.

All of this unfolded on the vocalist’s Weverse Live where he came to interact with members of the ARMY. It is quite ordinary for the Left and Right singer to go live to mingle with fans. Ever since he departed from Instagram, the frequency of these lives has increased. Every time, the BTS star brings something unique and keeps fans engaged for hours. There have been more than a few wins for the Desi ARMY now. Remember Jungkook grooving to the beats of RRR’s Naatu Naatu? This time, the singer read some of the English comments left by the fans. The snippet of the live shared by an Instagram user captured the singer saying, “Should I start reading some English comments?” He then went on to read, “Please say namaste.”

The phrase “Namaste” started trending in India on Twitter. Members of the ARMY could not help but gush over how perfect his pronunciation was. “Jungkook’s ‘Namaste’ is on point!” a Twitter user wrote, sharing a clip of the singer.

Another ARMY wrote, “Jungkook saying Namaste. His pronunciation is so on point. It’s the way we Indian ARMYs keep winning.”

JUNGKOOK SAYING NAMASTE 😭 HIS PRONOUNCIATION IS SO ON POINT IT'S THE WAY WE INDIAN ARMY'S KEEP WINNING 😩💜#JungKook #JungKook_Seven #BTS pic.twitter.com/01LdqjgFss— Jiya⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@BTSTJ4SR) June 30, 2023

JUNGKOOK SAID NAMASTE OR AM I HALLUCINATING— BTS once said (slow) (@btslinesiconic) June 29, 2023

“JK is our desi guy… Really JK melted us when he said namaste,” tweeted a member of the ARMY.

Jk is our desii guy 💜✨… really jk melted us when he said namaste💜🥺— Varsha Choudhary (@VarshaC79362043) June 30, 2023

That was not all that happened on the live. He also dropped some hints surrounding his solo debut. This was later also confirmed by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse. The new single will be titled Seven and is set to be an “invigorating summer song”. The agency has also teased that Jungkook is set to blow fans away with several solo projects that are lined up.