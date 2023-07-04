BTS Star Jungkook's Singles Still With You And My You Now Available On Streaming Platforms

Just days before the release of his solo track, the BTS member Junkook left ARMY rejoiced by uploading two of his previous fan-favourite numbers to major streaming services. Notably, this is the first time that his singles Still With You (2022) and My You (2020) are made available on Spotify and Apple Music including South Korean streaming platforms VIBE and Genie among others. Originally, the tracks were released only on YouTube and SoundCloud but now the ARMY will be able to enjoy listening to the tracks on major streamers.

Both Still With You and My You have been listed in the BTS maknae’s non-album release. They were first released as the Korean band’s annual Festa celebrations. Besides the two tracks, Jungkook has already released several other singles such as Perfect Christmas (2013) in collaboration with Jo Kwon and RM, among others, and Stay Alive (2022) from the 7Fates: Chakho soundtrack.

Though his upcoming digital single is dubbed Junkook’s official solo debut, the BTS member has already been a part of major collaborations. Last year, his soundtrack Dreamers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Fahad Al Kubaisi gained massive traction. The youngest member of the popular K-pop group also bagged an opportunity to perform the original soundtrack at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

In addition to this, his Summer 2022 track Left and Right with Charlie Puth also became a massive hit. Now, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his solo single which officially marks his initial steps out of the BTS orbit. Titled Seven, the upcoming track is dubbed an “invigorating summer song” that is set to capture the BTS member’s charm. While making the announcement, the musician’s management agency BIGHIT Music also teased there are several solo projects of Jungkook left to come. The solo track releases on July 14.

If the latest media reports are to be believed, then Seven will also include Han So Hee’s features. For those unaware, the South Korean actress is known for his roles in K-dramas including Nevertheless and My Name among others. Currently, BTS has halted its group activities to allow members to pursue solo projects and complete their mandatory service to the South Korean military. Jin and J-Hope have already enlisted themselves but the name of the next member to join the army hasn’t been made official yet.