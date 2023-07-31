BTS Star Suga Opens Up To Jungkook About The 'Hardest Part' Of Solo Tour

BTS member Suga’s talk show, Suchwita, recently featured a special episode with Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of the group, following the success of his solo track SEVEN. Fans loved the chemistry between the two members. Meanwhile, Suga, who embarked on his first solo tour this year, opened up about the challenges he faced during his performance. Talking about his preparations, he revealed, “I did run-throughs starting a month before. I did 28 concerts for my tour and I did 20 run-throughs before starting the tour."

Jungkook inquired if Suga did his solo tour in Korea. Suga confirmed that he indeed performed it just like the real thing, but he admitted that it was a scary experience doing it alone. He then shared the importance of having a team and how having supportive members is beneficial in such situations.

Suga shared an incident from his solo tour when he fell sick. He revealed, “I caught a really bad cold halfway through. It was so bad, I thought I might collapse on stage. When I got back to Korea after the tour I did nothing but sleep. When I got up in the morning, you know I never get a hoarse throat.”

“I was with my parents and they told me to stay in my room. So I got tested but I was okay, I didn’t have COVID, but I still had to go up on stage. So I did, I just had to do it even though I was running a fever of 38 to 39 degrees. I had to play the guitar and sing but my voice was a mess. That’s so stressful.”

Jungkook pointed out that there’s no one to rely on and no one can take your place on stage. Agreeing with Jungkook, the rapper highlighted that when you are performing in a concert, you can’t escape from the responsibility. He shared his experience and offered Jungkook some valuable tips as he’s planning to perform solo in the future.

During the talk show, Jungkook also revealed that he has thrilling plans ahead. The BTS member shared that he is set to release another single and his first solo mini-album before November 2023.