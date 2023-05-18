BTS Star V, BLACKPINK's Jennie Caught Holding Hands In Paris; Fans Say 'They're So Much In Love'

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been making headlines for their rumoured romance. Kim Tae-hyung and Jennie are said to be dating for over a year now. Amid all the speculations, Tae-hyung and Jennie were caught holding hands on camera while on a stroll in Paris.

French journalist Amar Taoualit shared the footage of the two K-pop celebrities walking in Paris on his TikTok. He confirmed to fans that the duo in the video was indeed Jennie and V.

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE TAENNIEEE MY HEART pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ— sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

Last year in October, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment had released a statement, saying that it would pursue legal action against those circulating private photos of Jennie. “We have refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage,” the agency said in its statement, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “However, there have been indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs.”

BTS singer V’s agency HYBE had also issued a statement reacting to the dating rumours. The agency said they’ve filed ‘additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation.’ “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings," the agency added.