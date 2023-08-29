BTS Star V Is A Charming Rockstar In New Layover Concept Photos

BTS members might be taking a break, but their individual talents are still shining bright. This month, all eyes are on V aka Kim Taehyung. He’s been wowing fans with not just one, but two singles - Love Me Again and Rainy Days. And that’s not all, he also teased a bit of Blue, a track from his upcoming album Layover. While his music is capturing hearts, V is also treating fans with a series of stunning concept photos. Just recently, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the third set of his pictures, and let us tell you, fans are totally swooning over his style.

In his previous set of concept pictures, Kim showcased his adorable and gentle side. However, in his latest photoshoot, reveals a rugged and rock star persona. The singer wore a black leather jacket paired with matching pants and a white t-shirt. With his bushy hair and kohled eyes, the singer has left everyone’s jaws dropped. These pictures have a nostalgic vibe that makes us remember the golden era of music, paying homage to legends like Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Queen.

In the midst of a busy schedule, Kim Taehyung is gearing up to wrap up the final leg of his pre-release promotional campaign for the album Layover. With September 6 just around the corner, fans are brimming with excitement as the singer prepares to unveil the fourth and last set of concept photos from his highly anticipated album. On September 8, the artist will launch the complete album release, along with the music videos for Slow Dancing and the captivating b-side track For Us. On September 13, V will unveil the final music video for the song Blue and kickstart his post-release promotional activities.

In a recent interview with W Korea, V discussed his collaboration with Min Hee-jin, the CEO of Ador, which gave birth to New Jeans and V. During the conversation, the singer also revealed the inspiration behind his upcoming album, Layover.

He said, “I wanted to show something new that was different from before, and I wanted to work on an album with someone who would maximize my emotions. I really liked f(x)’s album . I suddenly remembered that point, so I tried to contact you. We talked a lot together, shared small ideas, and I really liked the working process. I was serious about working on the album. You are a warm and nice person.”

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung’s album Layover will feature six songs, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).