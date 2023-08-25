BTS Star V On Greta Gerwig's Barbie: 'One Of The Most Impactful Films I Ever Watched'

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has taken the box office by storm. Although in the clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan directorial emerged victorious in India, Barbie ruled the hearts of the masses in the US. Although a certain section of the audience criticised Barbie, others were impressed by the film touching on topics like femininity and patriarchy. Now, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, expressed his appreciation towards Barbie, calling it one of the most impactful films he has ever watched.

Not long ago, V took part in a cover photo shoot for the W Korea magazine’s September issue. At that time, he was asked whether the Love Me Again singer had watched any new films lately. In reply, V revealed that he had watched Barbie, which left a positive impact on him. “Seriously, It is the most impactful film I have seen recently,” he said.

There seems to be a strong love that the BTS members harbour for Barbie and the film’s cast. Earlier, Ryan Gosling, who played the role of Ken, gifted a Barbie-themed guitar to BTS member Jimin after the actor slipped into Jimin’s look from his music cover, Permission to Dance. After receiving the guitar, Jimin penned a thank you note on Instagram that read, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie!"

As per reports, Barbie failed to soar in South Korean theatres. According to a report by the Guardian, the film was only able to sell 460,000 tickets.

Coming back to V, he will soon be embarking on a ‘solo’ mission. He is geared up to launch his debut, solo album titled Layover on September 8. The album will comprise a total of six songs, each depicting a unique side of V, famous for his excellent vocal skills. Big Hit Music, the company that manages the BTS group dropped the announcement of V’s maiden album on social media. According to a Billboard report, the album collection will feature six tracks, including Rainy Day, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a bonus track of Slow Dancing, but in the piano version.